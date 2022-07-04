iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.06. 3,535,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

