iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1,956,246.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

