IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.50 on Thursday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

