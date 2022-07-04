Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.