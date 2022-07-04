Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.53. 520,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,965. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

