Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,417 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.52 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

