Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

