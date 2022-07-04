Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 6,000 ($73.61).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.19) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($57.05) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,397.38 ($66.22).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,292 ($52.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,645.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,052.75. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,139 ($50.78) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($71.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,961.60).

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

