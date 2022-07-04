Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 6,000 ($73.61).
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.19) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($57.05) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,397.38 ($66.22).
ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,292 ($52.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,645.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,052.75. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,139 ($50.78) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($71.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
