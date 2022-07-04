InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

IDCC stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 1,597.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

