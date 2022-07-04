Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 74,532 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences makes up 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Integra LifeSciences worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.