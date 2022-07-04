Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $335,600.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King cut their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

