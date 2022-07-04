Insider Buying: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Buys 3,218 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Shares of MFI traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.47. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,994. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$24.30 and a one year high of C$32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.