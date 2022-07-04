Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys $21,050.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $21,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,655.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $4.25 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

