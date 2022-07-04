iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Holdings Cut by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 4.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,536,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,037,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,262. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

