Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

HYFM stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

