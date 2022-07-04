Hush (HUSH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $548,867.38 and approximately $43.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00278737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00079802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

