Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.46 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

