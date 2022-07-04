Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 881 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $46.84 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

