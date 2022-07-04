Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

