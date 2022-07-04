Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $59.33 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.