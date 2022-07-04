Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $616.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

