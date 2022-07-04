Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $161.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Raymond James cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

