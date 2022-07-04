Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

