Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.