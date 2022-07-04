HollyGold 24-Hour Volume Tops $75,053.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $75,053.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00154052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00809828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00084190 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016245 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,039 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

