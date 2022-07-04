Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

HRTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $278.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.08.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 1,261,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 138.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

