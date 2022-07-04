Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($77.66) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.60 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €59.38 ($63.17). 600,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.36 and its 200-day moving average is €66.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

