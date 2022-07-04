HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($28.72) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €0.70 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €31.55 ($33.56). The stock had a trading volume of 934,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($103.72).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.