Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00086246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00264615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

