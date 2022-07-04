Head-To-Head Survey: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LiveRamp alerts:

93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveRamp and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57% Mercurity Fintech N/A -50.58% -46.01%

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.49 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -53.48 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 8.78 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveRamp and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats LiveRamp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.