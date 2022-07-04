Head-To-Head Analysis: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dufry and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dufry $4.28 billion 0.69 -$421.67 million N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 1.78 $221.55 million $0.32 20.81

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dufry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dufry and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dufry N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.42% 82.50% 8.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dufry and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dufry 1 3 0 0 1.75 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 4 0 0 1.80

Dufry currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,103.70%. Given Dufry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dufry is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Dufry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, anti-bacterial gel, disinfecting spray, facemasks, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.