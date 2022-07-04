HC Wainwright Cuts Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target to $15.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renalytix by 134.6% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

