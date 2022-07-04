HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.62. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $77,490.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,743,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,093.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

