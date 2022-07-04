Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Andrew Hinkly Purchases 2,430,455 Shares

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hinkly bought 2,430,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,334,319.80 ($926,610.97).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41.
About Hazer Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Hazer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hazer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.