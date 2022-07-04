Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Andrew Hinkly Purchases 2,430,455 Shares

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hinkly bought 2,430,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,334,319.80 ($926,610.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41.

Get Hazer Group alerts:

About Hazer Group (Get Rating)

Hazer Group Limited, a clean technology development company, focuses to commercialize Hazer Process, a novel low carbon emission hydrogen and graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen mobility, and synthetic graphite markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hazer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hazer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.