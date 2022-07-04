Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Tops $12.48 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $12.48 million and $597,628.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.27 or 0.05609434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00616654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00538737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,354,418 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.