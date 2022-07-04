Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.33 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

