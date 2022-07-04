Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 163 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 659.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.98. 261,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

