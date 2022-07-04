Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 127,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

