Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

