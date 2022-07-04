Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. 24,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,211. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.