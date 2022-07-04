Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 1.45% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2,327.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $63.44. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,020. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47.

