Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

