Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

