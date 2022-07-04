H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 145

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 140 to SEK 145 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.38 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

