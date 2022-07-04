Gunma Bank Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

