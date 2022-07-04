Guardian Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $24.41 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

