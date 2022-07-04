Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

