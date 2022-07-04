Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

