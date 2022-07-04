Grove Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 395,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,753,000 after acquiring an additional 306,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $173.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

