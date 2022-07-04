Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

